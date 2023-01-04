Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,425 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 489,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 240,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

