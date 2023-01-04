Kirsten English Acquires 154,846 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Kirsten English purchased 154,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,096.92 ($3,731.23).

Actual Experience Stock Performance

LON:ACT opened at GBX 1.41 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of £3.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.27.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

