Kirsten English Acquires 154,846 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Kirsten English purchased 154,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,096.92 ($3,731.23).
Actual Experience Stock Performance
LON:ACT opened at GBX 1.41 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of £3.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.27.
About Actual Experience
