Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
