KlayUniverse Price Reaches $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $903.10 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.0323723 USD and is down -19.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,099.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

