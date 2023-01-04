Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.
KNX opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
