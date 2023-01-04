Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.