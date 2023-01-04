Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.22 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.25). 44,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 279,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.69. The firm has a market cap of £88.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2,587.50.

In related news, insider David Andrew Beech purchased 1,185,964 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £996,209.76 ($1,200,252.72).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

