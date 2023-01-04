Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Up 1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.20). Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 735 ($8.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 530.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.75. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 668.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

