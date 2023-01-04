KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 165,065 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 117,918 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,612,000 after purchasing an additional 993,218 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,045 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,575 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,296,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,663,094. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

