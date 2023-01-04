Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,632 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for about 1.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. 1,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,111. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,592 shares of company stock worth $1,970,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

