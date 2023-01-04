Kujira Price Hits $0.46 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $45.47 million and $57,104.51 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00475964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.52 or 0.02197681 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.88 or 0.30456837 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 99,332,412 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.45971025 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62,474.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

