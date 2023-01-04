Kwmg LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

