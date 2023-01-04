Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 4.5 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.