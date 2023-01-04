Kwmg LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

