Kwmg LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.70% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.