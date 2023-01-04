Kwmg LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,946,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

