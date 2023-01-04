Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.67.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $263.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.02 and a 200 day moving average of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

