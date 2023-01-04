Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.14 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $402.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

