Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $237.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $298.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

