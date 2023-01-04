Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $25.96 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $129,777.58 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

