Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 820,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

