LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,929. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $308.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.93.

Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

