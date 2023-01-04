Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.31. 296,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,236. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $318.41. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.61.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

