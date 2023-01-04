Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LEXX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and B2B Production. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that improves the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lowers overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery.

Read More

