Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,340. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 246,814 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

