Libra Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 515 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,663. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.25.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

