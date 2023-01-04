Libra Wealth LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $351.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day moving average of $358.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

