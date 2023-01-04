Libra Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,385 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.26. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,644. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

