Lido Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.93 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,206.85 or 0.07157952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.21 billion and $5.93 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00474164 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.82 or 0.02209288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.16 or 0.30341653 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,847,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,846,649.25834779 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,201.36763751 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,675,485.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

