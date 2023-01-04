Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Issue $1.20 Dividend

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Life Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $95.18 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

