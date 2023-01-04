Litecoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175.19 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.19 million and $175.19 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,788,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,716,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273503 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

