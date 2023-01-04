LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LM Funding America Price Performance

Shares of LM Funding America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.