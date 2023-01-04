Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,484,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $474.64. 6,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,740. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $355.21 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

