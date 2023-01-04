LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.75

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.97 ($0.05), with a volume of 131099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.08 ($0.05).

LoopUp Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.81. The firm has a market cap of £7.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

