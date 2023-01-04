Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $199.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.97. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.