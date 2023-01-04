Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:LYLT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,703. Loyalty Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $162.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.40 million. Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.