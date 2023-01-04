LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,901. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

