M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,670,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 522,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

