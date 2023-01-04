Mad River Investors Sells 5,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold makes up 0.8% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,513,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 395,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,993,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

