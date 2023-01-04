Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 3.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

MMP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 5,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

