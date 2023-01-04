Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 736.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.