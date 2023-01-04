Maiar DEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $46,582.24 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $46,582.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001776 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,793.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

