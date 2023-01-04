Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $53,534.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039687 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00233860 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001776 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,793.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

