Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 754.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

