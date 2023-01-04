Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
