MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.66.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)
