MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

