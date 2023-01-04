Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $119,251.81 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.18 or 0.00078241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00445422 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.02229316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.01 or 0.30430795 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

