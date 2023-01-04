Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.12 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00018496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and $268,580.72 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00476245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.02198050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.10 or 0.30474804 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.