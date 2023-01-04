Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 5.3 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

