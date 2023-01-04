Marcel A. Snyman Sells 72 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE GHC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.01. 23,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $664.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.
GHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
