Marcel A. Snyman Sells 72 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GHC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.01. 23,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $664.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Graham by 132.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Graham by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

