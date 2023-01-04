Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 76,927 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 649,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

