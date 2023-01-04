Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

